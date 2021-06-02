Studio 100 Sells ‘The Hero of Centopia’ Movie

Studio 100 Film secured sales for the upcoming movie The Hero of Centopia, which is based on the hybrid CGI/live-action TV series Mia and me.

Produced by Studio 100 Media, Studio B Animation, and Broadvision Services, The Hero of Centopia features Mia alongside Iko as they embark on an adventure to the remote islands of Centopia, where Mia not only faces a powerful enemy but also takes her destiny in her own hands.

The film will also be presented at this year’s Marché du Film. Constantin Film will oversee the film’s release in Germany. International sales have been confirmed in Spain, Poland, Bulgaria, Israel, Taiwan, and Vietnam.