AMR Acquires ‘The Beatles and India’

Abacus Media Rights picked up the distribution rights to The Beatles and India.

Produced by Renoir Pictures, a Silva Screen company, the feature documentary depicts the enduring love affair between The Beatles and India. Inspired by Ajoy Bose’s book Across the Universe, the film tells the band’s fascinating journey to a remote Himalayan ashram, exploring how India shaped the band. The film includes rare archival footage, unseen recordings and photographs, and eyewitness accounts.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, commented, “So much has been told about the most famous band in the world over the years but this is a real find. It is an extraordinary telling of a largely unknown series of events which had a massive impact on the Beatles’ future lives. Offering a wide range of interviews with people who met the group on their trips to India, most with their stories unheard. From journalists to musicians to teenage girls, each has a unique tale to share.”