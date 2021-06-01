Quintus Studios Acquires Factual From All3Media, Autentic, And More

Quintus Studios continues to bolster its on-demand documentary channels with new factual acquisitions.

Quintus signed a volume deal with All3Media International. For the Free Documentary History channel in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India, the package includes Secrets of the Royal Babies, Rome: Empire Without Limit With Mary Beard, and Engineering Giants.

The FD Real channel will see new acquisitions from Cineflix Rights. Quintus picked up Border Force and Dangerous Flights.

In a deal with Autentic Distribution, Quintus acquired Hot Roads – The World’s Most Dangerous Road, King of the Mountains – Golden Eagle, and King of the Seas – Sea Eagle.

From Scorption TV, Quintus secured Big Cats of the Serengeti (pictured) and Billion Dollar Base: Dismantling Camp Bastion for its Free Documentary Nature and Free Documentary channels, respectively.

A deal was also signed with Prime Entertainment Group for the crime investigative series Women on Death Row and Oakland’s Juvenile Square for the Free Documentary channel.