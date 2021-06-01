Monte-Carlo TV Fest Honors Tchéky Karyo With Crystal Nymph Award

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will award actor Tchéky Karyo with the prestigious Crystal Nymph.

The Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony will conclude the 60th edition of the festival on June 22, 2021. The Crystal Nymph award celebrates major international television talent. Karyo, who will reprise his role in Baptiste, has performed in wide-ranging roles for television, including The Missing, The Name of the Rose, and Zerozerozero, among others. Prince Albert II of Monaco will present Karyo with the honor.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Festival, stated, “Being honored with a Crystal Nymph is a true validation of the exceptional work of an actor. Tchéky has achieved this important recognition through his understated and gritty performances in many television series throughout a long career. His critically acclaimed portrayal in the title role of Baptiste has surely elevated him to the next level as an international star talent. I am delighted that he is to receive this highest accolade at our Anniversary edition.