GoQuest Picks Up ‘Traitor’ And ‘Divorce in Peace’

GoQuest Media announced the acquisition of two dramas from Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

The independent distributor secured the worldwide distribution rights to spy thriller Traitor and dramedy Divorce in Peace.

Traitor (pictured) tells a captivating story inspired by recent spy scandals in Estonia. Set in 2004 before Estonia joined NATO, a new recruit Alfred Vint’s cooperation with Russian intelligence leads to a cat-and-mouse game with an Estonian counter-intelligence officer.

Divorce in Peace portrays a married couple who have grown apart. Businesswoman Laura and music teacher Aksel seek a relationship therapist who compiles a divorce plan consisting of ten tasks.

Kassikuld OÜ produced both Traitor and Divorce in Peace.

Akshit Sandhu, manager of Acquisitions at GoQuest Media, commented, “Our partnership with ETV is another step towards our international growth and distribution strategy. With some incredible dramas coming out of Eastern Europe, we are on track to offer compelling content such as Traitor and Divorce in Peace – two fantastic and successful series with their own unique themes, which will appeal to global audiences.”