CBeebies Pre-Buys New ‘Kiri and Lou’ From CAKE

CAKE confirmed a pre-sales deal for the latest season of Kiri and Lou with CBeebies.

Produced by Stretchy, Kiri and Lou depicts the friendship between the feisty dinosaur Kiri and the gentle creature Lou as they explore the world. The series originally launched on CBeebies in March 2020 with a strong premiere. The new season of 26 episodes is currently in production and scheduled for delivery later this year.

With stop-motion animation from Antony Elworthy, and the voice talent of Jemaine Clement and Olivia Tennet, Kiri and Lou has also won several awards, including a silver award at the Prix Jeunesse, and the Best Preschool Series at the Asian TV Awards.

Ed Galton, CEO of CAKE, commented, “We were thrilled with Kiri and Lou’s performance and the overwhelming response from viewers of all ages. We are delighted to be partnering with CBeebies and bringing another 26 episodes of this charming and original series to audiences in the U.K. and beyond.”

Fiona Copland, producer of the show and CEO of Stretchy, remarked, “We are absolutely delighted BBC has come on board for the Kiri and Lou journey. These characters have a life of their own and an exciting vision for their future — we love that CBeebies shares that!”