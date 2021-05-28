Up The Ladder: BGM

BGM expanded its team with a new hire and promotions.

Andrea Griffith (pictured) has joined as director of Content, overseeing the company’s day-to-day creative, operational, and team activities. She previously served as a production executive for Corus Entertainment. Her credits include Canada’s Handyman Challenge, Holmes and Holmes, and Backyard Builds, among others.

Aidan Denison has been upped to director of Development. In his new role, he will lead the creation, development and pitching of unscripted primetime and kids’ content.

In addition, Azucena Mainero has been promoted from executive assistant to development coordinator.

BGM president Marlo Miazga commented, “I couldn’t be prouder of the team that is now in place at BGM. The promotion of two rising development stars, Aidan and Azucena, not only gives me enormous pleasure, but is a shrewd investment in our creative future. As for Andrea, her incredible instincts for identifying, recruiting and nurturing talent — both in front of and behind the camera — will take BGM to the next level. Andrea was described by her ex-colleagues as ‘the glue, the heart and the brains that have held our team together’. Need I say more?”