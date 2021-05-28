SPI International Teams Up With Red Cape To Release ‘Countdown’ In Israel

SPI International entered a partnership with Red Cape Distribution for the theatrical release of Countdown in Israel.

Produced by STX Films, the horror thriller starring Elizabeth Lail was released on May 27, 2021. The film portrays a young nurse who downloads an app that tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking, she must find a way to save herself.

Alexandra Puiu, sales manager at SPI International, commented, “Though streaming has gained traction during the pandemic with the entire world consuming content from the comfort of their own homes, the social experience of shared viewing in theaters has proven to be difficult to replicate for entertainment providers. As the theaters in the country are gradually reopening after over a year, we are delighted to make our theatrical distribution debut in Israel with Countdown and continue to connect audiences through shared entertainment experiences.”

Ben Kalifi, CEO at Red Cape Distribution, added, “We are thrilled to partner with SPI to expand our theatrical releases in Israel. After more than 15 months that cinemas were shut down, we feel that young audience are thirsty for entertainment and Countdown is the right “drink” at the right time. We are opening cinemas in Israel with it.”