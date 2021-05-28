MSC Secures Worldwide Rights To ‘American Reject’

The Mise En Scéne Company (MSC) signed a deal for the worldwide rights to American Reject.

Produced by Full Armor Films, the music comedy follows Kay, a recent reject from a singing competition called Pop Star Now. As she mourns her public elimination, she’s forced to participate in the network’s “After The Cut” filming as she moves back in with her mother. Directed by Marlo Hunter, the cast includes Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone, Keal Settle, Annaleigh Ashford, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Connie Ray, among others.

Paul Yates, CEO of MSC, commented, “We were struck by American Reject the moment we saw it last year and it’s been a project that we have been following for some time now. The film originally came to us in the middle of lockdown last year and we’ve been pursuing it ever since. When it arrived to us it was exactly what we wanted to see at that time, a heartfelt feel-good story and now we finally have the honor of helping to bring it into the world.”