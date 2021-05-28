Channel 5 Commissions Tern TV For ‘Thatcher v The Miners’

Tern Television, part of Zinc Media Group, has been commissioned by Channel 5 to produce Thatcher v The Miners.

Thatcher v The Miners explores the incredible story of a battle of wills with new evidence and the miners’ own footage. The landmark documentary also shares access to cabinet papers that reveal the enormity of the civil war between Scargill and Thatcher, and it also feature interviews with the miners’ leaders, NUM officials, as well as striking and working miners.

The film’s executive producers are Harry Bell and Brendan Hughes for Tern Television.

Harry Bell, managing director at Tern Television, remarked, “We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Channel 5. Tern has a fantastic heritage of shedding new light on our collective recent history – and this film is about one of the U.K.’s most pivotal moments. We are excited to be telling this important story and are looking to engaging audiences who are new to the subject altogether.”