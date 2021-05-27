What the U.S. Studios Are Up To

Leafing through the May/June 2021 Issue of VideoAge, readers will notice that TV sales executive rosters have been reduced at some of the Hollywood studios. They will also notice the fact that the Warner Bros. (technically WarnerMedia, but soon to change its name again) content sales office has moved from Burbank to London. Well, that is not a novelty — not really, at least — since most of the U.S. studios tried it at one time or another before eventually returning to Hollywood. Disney did, back when it was called Buena Vista. Paramount also tried London at one point. So did Sony-Columbia, followed by NBCUni. And now it’s time for WB/WM to take the Brexit “opportunity.” Only Fox, when it had a studio, never made it to the other side of the pond.

By the way, Warner was not the only one to change its name. Disney did too. It’s now called Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, its seventh name change in 21 years.

Equally interesting is the list of new series for the 2021-2022 U.S. TV broadcast season (listed by distributor), and the new shows from the independent distributors. For the upcoming 2021-2022 TV season the U.S. broadcast networks have ordered 28 new scripted series. This compares to just 16 for the now concluding 2020-2021 season. A regularly updated list of new pilots ordered to series can be found on VideoAge‘s homepage under “New U.S. TV Season.”

The virtual Upfronts in New York City were, once again, conducted virtually for the ad-buying contingent. The sales presentations for the international content buyers, held mostly in Los Angeles, were too. Reviews of these events will be featured in VideoAge‘s August/September Issue.

In this studio edition of VideoAge, we’ll have to console ourselves with a photo review of in-person L.A. Screenings from years past on page 26.

This edition is also VideoAge‘s second annual LATAM Issue, and for this reason it covers Brazil (with TV Globo and SBT) news, plus Mexico and the U.S. Hispanic markets (Televisa, TV Azteca, and Univision).

In terms of regular articles, it features the review of a new book about the controversial CBS 60 Minutes news magazine, the irreverent My2¢ editorial (naturally), and the ever-present calendar of upcoming events, many of which will be back in person.

The 2021 U.S. Studio Issue is the latest endeavor from VideoAge, which, thanks to the support of the international entertainment industry, has managed to publish 10 editions (both printed and digital) during the pandemic.