Paramount+ Unveils New Slate Of Original Content For LATAM

Paramount+ announced a new slate of original content that will launch in Latin America.

VIS, in partnership with content creators and producers, produced the new slate. To ready the new line-up, Paramount+ worked with top content creators and talent, including Demián Bichir, Diego Boneta, Juan José Campanella, Tinge Krishnan, Susana Giménez, Luis Gerado Méndez, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre, among many others. The new slate is expected to roll out as early as the third quarter of 2021.

The initial line-up includes La Gran Ola (The Greatest Wave), JG Ballard Adaptation w/t, and At Midnight, Medusa (Jellyfish), Susana, Invitada de Honor (Guest of Honor with Susana), Dr. Ballí, Adriano Imperador (Adriano The Emperor), Rio Shore, As Seguidoras (The Followers), El Primero de Nosotros (The First of Us), El Día Menos Pensado (When You Least Expect It), Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua (Made The Old Fashioned Way), and more.

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas, commented, “Our primary focus is to bring together the greatest storytellers from around the globe to create locally relevant stories that resonate with our Paramount+ subscribers. We’re honored to partner with the premiere, globally renowned content creators and voices to add even more value to our incredible Paramount+ offering.”