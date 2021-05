Kanal D Airs ‘Hekimoglu’ Finale

Kanal D aired the grand finale of Hekimoglu on May 25, 2021.

Produced by Ojo Pictures, the medical drama ran for two seasons, chronicling Dr. Ates Hekimoglu as he solved extraordinary cases while navigating issues of love and friendship. The series starred Timuçin Esen, Okan Yalabık, and Ebru Özkan, among others.

The series is the Turkish remake of the U.S. drama House MD.