Electric Entertainment Sells ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Broadcast Rights

Electric Entertainment closed new international licensing deals for Leverage: Redemption in Canada and Germany.

In the spin-off of the hit TV series Leverage, the Leverage crew have watched the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Down one member, they enlist Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer looking for redemption, and Breanna Casey, who has a knack for computers and robotics. The series premieres on July 9, 2021, on Amazon’s IMDb TV.

Bell Media in Canada and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland in Germany both picked up the broadcast rights to the first 16-episode season.

Sonia Mehandjiysska, head of International Distribution, commented, “Bringing to life the re-imagining of the Leverage series warms our hearts. Since the debut of the original, people from all over the world have been writing us about how they love the show — how it offers them hope during difficult times in their countries. Having Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and Bell Media as our partners is a testament to the series itself and gives us the reassurance that our series will reach its audience in the best possible way.”