Abacus Media Rights To Distribute ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’

Abacus Media Rights picked up the international distribution rights to Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell.

Produced by Blue Ant Studios, Epstein’s Shadow investigates Ghislaine Maxwell, the associate of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she awaits trial on multiple sex abuse charges. The documentary series will air in the U.K. on Sky.

In Europe, AMR has secured licensing deals for the documentary with Mediengruppe RTL in Germany, SALTO in France, Movistar+ in Spain, RTL in Hungary, and Nordic Entertainment Group for Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Poland and Baltics.

DIRECTV picked up the documentary for their OnDIRECTV channel across Latin America, DIRECTV GO in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

The film was also secured by Nine Network for Australia, Bell Media for Canada, Channel 8 and DBS for Israel, MNET for Africa, WATCHA for South Korea, OSN for the Middle East, TV+ forTurkey.

Jonathan Ford, CEO at AMR, commented, “Blue Ant has a phenomenal track record of producing provocative and highly journalistic investigative documentaries. We’re extremely pleased to have the opportunity to deliver this new series, which will unravel the complex, enigmatic Maxwell and her puzzling relationship with Epstein, to global platforms and broadcasters and their viewers.”

Laura Michalchyshyn, chief creative officer and co-president of Blue Ant Studios, and Jennifer Harkness, senior vice president of Unscripted Content, stated, “This is a story that has stunned the world, and understanding Ghislaine Maxwell is a crucial piece in getting to the truth. Our hope is that the powerful stories and information uncovered in this series will shed light on who Maxwell is, and help to inform viewers about the events that unfolded leading to her arrest and upcoming trial.”