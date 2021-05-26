Up The Ladder: OZY Media

OZY Media announced that Katty Kay will join the media company as senior editor and executive producer.

Based in Washington, D.C., Kay has worked for BBC News most of her career as an anchor and correspondent. Kay will initially host a new line-up of streaming shows that will be revealed this summer for a fall launch. Kay will work with OZY Media co-founders Carlos Watson and Samir Rao to continue to build on the company’s focus on helping people see the world more broadly.

Carlos Watson, CEO and co-founder of OZY Media, commented, “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Katty to the OZY Media family. Katty (and BBC) and OZY have had a terrific relationship and having Katty join us full-time definitely validates and confirms that what young, growing OZY has been doing matters and emboldens us to take even bigger chances moving forward as the world collectively gets ready for a powerful reset — in mindset, in how they show up in the world, in their personal lives and in how they earn a living. I keep saying the 20s are going to be the new 60s — and I know we have big things ahead here at OZY to meet this moment. We’re thrilled that Katty is joining us on the journey.”

Kay added, “The last 10 months of working closely with Carlos on our show (When Katty Met Carlos) and collaborating on OZY Fest has opened a real space in my life at a time when I think a lot of us are asking ourselves, what’s next and what’s possible? For me this is a great opportunity to help build a great new media brand and grow a trusted following as OZY’s global appeal and reach increase. I love that OZY reaches new audiences and keeps the door open to all voices. Importantly, OZY’s values align with mine — it’s not about right or left, it’s about giving a platform to all thoughtful and honest voices at a time that demands diverse input to shape a vibrant future for us all.”