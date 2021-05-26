‘The Innocents’ Debuts On Chile’s TVN

MISTCO announced that The Innocents premiered yesterday in Chile on TVN.

Produced by OGM Pictures for TRT 1, The Innocents aired under the title Almas Heridas. The series averaged an 8.8 online rating and reached a peak of 11 points, increasing the viewership in the public channel.

Adapted from the memories of psychiatrist Gülseren Budayicioglu, The Innocents revolves the lives of Han and his family. It also portrays the love story between Han and İnci, who has her own complicated relationships with family and friends.

A representative from MISCO stated, “We are very happy with such a great opening. From the first day of the show, we didn’t have any doubt about the success of the series and had the belief that it will be successful regardless of the territory, as it has a very unique story and a talented cast.”