SPI International Delivers Premium Titles To Struum In U.S.

SPI/FilmBox partnered with streaming service Struum to bring a portfolio of 280 premium titles to Struum subscribers in the U.S.

The deal spans blockbusters, evergreen content, and world cinema movies. Highlights from the deal include the touching drama Padre, the critically-acclaimed drama Arima, and the Canadian drama Gregoire.

Struum is currently available via iOS, web, Airplay and Chromecast, with a full rollout of the app later this summer across platforms such as Apple TV, Android TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Loni Farhi, president at SPI International, commented, “Viewing habits have shifted towards digital with audiences finding it increasingly more difficult to discover new content among countless options. At SPI, we are committed to covering the world with premium entertainment through partnerships with innovative platforms such as Struum to make the discovery of quality content easier for viewers.”

Hubert Ornass-Kubacki, head of Content Sales at SPI International, added, “I am looking forward to the cooperation with Struum in the US now and other territories in the future, as I believe that two very dynamic companies like Struum, SVOD start up with its innovative approach to B2C content distribution, and SPI with its innovative way of B2B content aggregation from around the world is the recipe for success.”