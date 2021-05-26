Prime Entertainment Group Acquires ‘Don’t Die Dumb’

Prime Entertainment Group acquired the French animation series Don’t Die Dumb for its animation catalogue.

Produced by Folimage, Don’t Die Dumb presents Professor Moustache and his assistant as they explain the great mysteries of the world. The series offers scientific and existential reflections on nature and the human body, with a dose of dark humor.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, commented, “We are very excited to add Don’t Die Dumb to our animation catalogue. Thanks to this new outstanding series we continue to strengthen our ties with partners in search of high-quality animation programs and establish Prime’s presence in animation market.”