Flame Distribution Closes Sales For Factual Content

Flame Distribution scored a range of global sales with broadcasters around the world.

In the U.S., Fuse TV picked up Unbreakable, while in Canada, TVO secured historical series A Stitch in Time and season two of Off the Beaten Track with Kate Humble (pictured). Bell Media’s Canal D also obtained the first season of reality series Outback Opal Hunters.

France’s RMC Découverte picked up seasons six and nine of Outback Truckers, which showcases unsung heroes who drive the biggest trucks on earth.

In Asia, Flame signed a deal with Chinese SVoD platform Tencent for the three-part documentary series Life in Colour with David Attenborough. The Japanese satellite channel BS4 acquired Work on the Wild Side, a nature and wildlife show that was also picked up by Hong Kong’s Viu TV. Viu TV also nabbed a package of Cat Hospital, Under the Sea: The Great Barrier Reef, The Dinosaur Echo, Think Like An Animal, Volcanic New Zealand and Striking Balance.

JCG in South Korea and National Geographic Channel in India both picked up titles from the Food Safari franchise, including Food Safari Earth, Food Safari Water and Food Safari Fire.

Fiona Gilroy, Content Sales & Acquisitions director at Flame Distribution, commented, “We have seen such a boom in the demand for content from a multitude of buyers across the board and these deals are just a few highlights. Our sales and acquisitions teams in the UK, US and Australia continue to work closely with some exceptionally talented producers and we are proud to represent their titles.”