Acorn TV And Dynamic TV Sign On New Partners For ‘Harry Wild’

Acorn TV and Dynamic Television announced that ZDF has joined Harry Wild as a co-producer.

Produced and distributed by Dynamic TV for Acorn TV, Harry Wild stars Jane Seymour as a recently retired English professor who discovers a real knack for investigation and cannot help but interfere with the cases assigned to her police detective son. The cast includes Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan, and Amy Huberman. The murder mystery series will premiere in early 2022.

In addition, Harry Wild has also been pre-bought by Mediawan for French-speaking Europe. RTÉ will serve as the Irish broadcaster.

Daniel March and Klaus Zimmermann, managing partners at Dynamic Television, stated, “We are grateful to once again have the confidence from our trusted partners in ZDF, Mediawan, and RTÉ. Their commitment to Harry Wild is a testament to Jane and a talented group of actors, to great scripts, and to a best-in-class production team. We couldn’t be more excited.”