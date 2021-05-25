Principal Media Teams Up With VisionHawk Films On Docs

Principal Media partnered with VisionHawk Films, the nature and wildlife production company, to distribute Ninja of the Rockies and Yellowstone Journals.

Ninja of the Rockies (pictured) enters the wilderness of Montana to follow a mother mountain lion and her cubs. Yellowstone Journals takes viewers to the wildest corners of Yellowstone to explore the park’s extraordinary ecosystem.

In addition, Principal Media acquired global rights to World of Oceans, a six-part series from AquaTerraFilms in association with VisionHawk.

Principal Media has also scored licensing deals for these titles. Initial licensees include Discovery+, UK TV, Okko and First HDTV for Russia, and Asia TV for Asia Pacific, China, Singapore, India, and Australia.

Gary Rosenson, CEO of Principal Media, commented, “Demand for 4K content has been steadily increasing so Principal Media has been investing in productions we feel will have excellent sales potential on a global scale. Our partnership with VisionHawk Films has made it possible for them to finish passion projects that fit within their mission while allowing us to offer multi-platform broadcasters around the world content we know they want.”