Monte-Carlo TV Fest Opens With ‘Reyka’ World Premiere

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will open with the world premiere screening of the South African drama Reyka.

The opening ceremony for the 60th anniversary edition will take place on June 18, 2021, at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco. Joined by this year’s jury members, Prince Albert II, honorary president of the festival, will officially commence the five-day event.

The fiction jury will be led by Mans Marlind as president, with a jury panel that includes French actor Arnaud Ducret, German producer Moritz Polter, French actor and singer, Joey Starr, British screenwriter and director Kay Mellor, and Norwegian producer Anders Tangen.

Independent filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky will serve as president of the news jury. Jury members include Monegasque journalist Leila Ghandi, Italian producer Gisella Marengo, France Télévisions’ Hugo Plagnard, and Spanish RTVE reporter Pilar Requena.

Produced by Serena Cullen Productions and Quizzical Pictures for M-Net, Reyka is a premium crime thriller that follows a criminal profiler who returns to her hometown to solve a string of brutal murders.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the festival, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome such an eminent line-up of jury members who will screen all competing programs in Monaco during the Festival, with the very difficult task to select the ultimate winners, to be awarded on 22 June during the Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony.”

Puons continued, “It is also my greatest pleasure to open this 60th anniversary with the series Reyka. Beginning the Festival with a South African production has a very special touch, especially in light of the close ties that exist between South Africa and the Principality of Monaco. This dynamic drama looks set to be a global hit and we’re thrilled to be able to kick off our Festival with this worldwide launch.”