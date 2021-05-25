Incendo Starts Filming ‘When Love Blooms’

Incendo began production on the new romantic comedy When Love Blooms.

Shot in Montreal, the film follows Ann Keller, a risk management analyst, as she returns to her hometown to help her father, who is set to compete in the Botanic Cup. Ann agrees to participate on her dad’s behalf with the help of Aaron Blum, with whom she will cultivate a blooming romance.

Written by Jack Waz and directed by Eric Tessier, the romantic comedy stars Sarah Power and Thomas Cadrot. Executive producers include Jean Bureau and Ian Whitehead, and Samantha Ellisonn as producer.

When Love Blooms is the sixth in Incendo’s 2021 film slate.