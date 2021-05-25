Imira Launches ‘Zoonicorn’

Imira Entertainment, the distribution arm of Toonz Media Group, launched Zoonicorn into the global marketplace.

Co-produced by Toonz and Zoonicorn, the animated preschool series introduces the captivating Zoonicorns that inhabit the dreams of young animals. The Zoonicorns embark on amazing adventures to help learn social-emotional and problem-solving skills.

Mark Lubratt, creator of Zoonicorn, said, “Our goal from the beginning has been to create a world that will entertain and engage all young children, no matter where they are from. Now it’s happening and we are incredibly excited to know that viewers from across the globe will be discovering and enjoying these fun, enchanting and inspiring personalities.”

Gulshan David, director of Sales at Imira Entertainment, commented, “The characters have wonderful joy and energy. It’s an imaginative and creative take on exploring optimism and resilience. We can’t wait for kids to have the opportunity to meet our Zoonicorns and we certainly look forward to adding it to our slate of titles for our viewers and partners from around the world.”