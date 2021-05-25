CAKE Sells ‘Total Dramarama’ S2 And S3

CAKE scored key sales for Total Dramarama, the prequel to the Total Drama franchise.

Produced by Fresh TV, in association with Teletoon and Cartoon Network US, Total Dramarama was first launched in 2018. The latest season presents two more Total Drama characters who join Owen, Courtney, Duncan, Izzy, Bethany, and Leshawna, as they run riot under Chef Hatchen’s supervision.

Seasons two and three have been picked up by WarnerMedia for German-speaking territories, Benelux, Eastern Europe, APAC, and Latin America. Both seasons were also secured by PopTV for the U.K., K2 and DeAkids for Italy, and Super 3 for Spain. Season two has also been acquired by Canal+ France and ABC Australia.

Bianca Rodriguez, head of Sales at CAKE, remarked, “We are excited with the reception Total Dramarama has received from the international market. The roll out in multiple regions and. Territories is testament to the ongoing successful performance of the franchise and we are looking forward to the latest installment premiering later this year.”