Allied Global Marketing Acquires Honey+Buzz

Allied Global Marketing acquired Honey+Buzz, the boutique experiential marketing agency based in Dublin.

Allied’s latest acquisition strengthens its existing North American experiential marketing business and expands its global footprint. Honey+Buzz has grown by developing unique campaigns that use new technologies to connect brands with their audiences. The boutique agency has worked with iconic brands such as Heineken, Renault, Dropbox, and Coca-Cola. As part of Allied, Honey+Buzz will service existing and new clients in Europe and beyond to support the growth of Allied’s experiential business.

Clint Kendall, CEO of Allied, remarked, “Allied’s experiential business has pioneered audience engagement with beautiful design, digital integration, and flawless execution. The team at Honey+Buzz shares our vision, and they have an excellent track record of breakthrough creativity and continuous innovation. We are excited to have them on board to help drive our ongoing international expansion.”

Jonny and Paddy Davis (pictured), co-founders of Honey+Buzz, stated, “We are excited to be joining the Allied team. As the demand for in-person live experiences returns, the combination of Allied and Honey+Buzz is uniquely positioned to bring our clients the best of integrated live and digital experiences that excite consumers before, during, and after the event. Allied’s resources, clients, and expertise across the full range of marketing services will allow us to leverage our capabilities on a global stage.”