Up The Ladder: Ontario Creates

Ontario Creates, the Canadian government agency, brought on Aldo Di Felice to its board of directors.

Ontario Creates is responsible for expanding the film, TV, interactive digital media, print and music industries in Ontario. The organization supports the creative industries through funding programs and incentives, administering tax credit programs, promotion domestically and globally and through business intelligence activities.

Di Felice is the longstanding president and managing partner of TLN Media Group, an immigrant owned and ethnic-focused operator of Canadian multicultural media brands.

Regarding his new appointment, Di Felice commented, “Ontario Creates is managed by deeply experienced professionals and has already accomplished great things putting Ontario, Canada on the map as a cultural industries magnet. Ontario has world class infrastructure and a top notch technical and creative labor force. I hope to be able to contribute in some way to advancing the awareness and growth of our entertainment industries even more by bringing some diverse operating experiences to the table, and a network of worldwide colleagues built over decades.”