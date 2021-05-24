Up The Ladder: Kanal D International

Kanal D International announced the appointment of Ekin Koyuncu as the new executive director of the global business arm.

For the past three years, Koyuncu has been responsible for KDI’s sales operations in Central and Eastern Europe. She will continue to manage sales in the region in her new post. She has served in a number of capacities in the industry, working for companies such as Medyavizyon and A+E Networks’ Lifetime TV, among others.

Murat Saygi, CEO of Kanal D, commented, “As a company culture in Kanal D, we value and support diversity, equity & inclusion. In terms of our commitment to these values, we offer every member at our team opportunity to thrive. We salute Ekin Koyuncu with a warm welcome. I believe KDI will continue to grow and enwiden with Ekin’s fresh energy and female perspective.”