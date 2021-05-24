RMVISTAR Secures Worldwide Rights To ‘Jupía’

RMVISTAR picked up the worldwide rights to Jupía.

Co-written and produced by Leticia Tonos and Julietta Rodriguez, the mystery film follows Tomas Garcia, a skeptical police officer, who has become depressed during the investigation of his wife’s murder and his daughter’s disappearance. His journey will take him to a nursing home on the outskirts of the city, where he will meet Atabey, an enigmatic nurse with mysterious powers.

Rose Marie Vega, founder and president of RMVISTAR, said, “When I formed RMVISTAR a decade ago it was my goal to work with and help support our industry’s wonderfully-talented women – those in front of and those behind the camera. So, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce new audiences globally to Leticia and Julietta’s incredible filmmaking and to share Jupía with them.”

Tonos and Rodriguez added, “The lovers of this genre will have the opportunity to enjoy a fresh and visually striking film that will take them to the depths of unexplored exotic legends.”