BBC Studios And Disney Sign Deal For ‘Bluey’ S3

BBC Studios and Disney struck a global broadcast deal for the third season of Bluey.

Produced by Ludo Studio for Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios, Bluey portrays a lovable six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her family. Every episode follows Bluey as she turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures.

The new season will premiere globally on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ in all territories outside of Australia, New Zealand, and China.

Jane Gould, executive vice president of Content Research, Insights & Scheduling at Disney General Entertainment, stated, “The relatable, heartfelt and humorous storytelling in Bluey continues to captivate our young audiences and their families. We can’t wait to bring a third season of the show to our viewers across the globe.”

Henrietta Hurford-Jones, director of Children’s Content at BBC Studios, added, “Our continued partnership with Disney in bringing Bluey to families across the world is a reflection of our shared passion and love for this wonderful, heartfelt series. We look forward to continuing to give audiences a truly authentic look at a contemporary family and their friends, bringing warmth and humor to daily life.”