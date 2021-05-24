A+E Networks Global Content Sales secured several format commissions in key international territories.

Ensam I Vildmarken, Swedish version of the survival competition series Alone, recently premiered on Discovery+ Sweden. In March, the fifth season of the Danish version, Alene I Vildmarken, premiered number one in its time slot on DR-1.

In Latin America, the Spanish-language format Forged In Fire returns for its fourth season on History Channel LATAM. Locally titled Desafio Sobre Fuego, the show follows outstanding bladesmiths as they create a gamut of weapons.

History Channel Latin America also debuted the Spanish-language adaptation of The Unxplained. In the U.S., the mystery format is hosted by William Shatner and explores the most bizarre and mysterious events. The Spanish-language format is hosted by actor, stand-up comedian, and producer John Leguizamo.

Ellen Lovejoy, SVP head of Sales for America and Formats, commented, “A+E Networks is fortunate to have a catalogue rich with engaging formats that deliver ratings and appeal to a broad global audience. We are thrilled that these series, that have already found great success in the US, will continue to build and connect to audiences around the world.”

