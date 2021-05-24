101 Films International Inks Sales For ‘Broken Law’

101 Films International announced new sales for Paddy Slattery’s Broken Law.

Produced by Simon James Doyle and Slattery, Broken Law follows Dave Connolly, a respected member of the Garda Síochána, whose loyalty to the law gets tested by his ex-convict brother Joe, who is in desperate need of his help, following a botched robbery. The film features stand-out lead performances from Tristan Heanue and Graham Early.

The Irish crime thriller has been sold to Reel 2 Reel for North America, Phoenicia Pictures in the Middle East, Rialto for New Zealand and HBO for CEE.

Eoghan Burke, VP of International Sales at 101 Films International, remarked, “We’re extremely pleased to have secured these global deals for this exceptional Irish film. Broken Law is an award-winning, must-see dynamic crime thriller packed full of energy and great performances.”