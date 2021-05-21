SPI International’s Filmstream Rolls Out In 42 Countries With Rakuten TV

SPI International launched Filmstream on Rakuten TV across 42 countries in Europe.

SPI’s ad-based digital movie service offers a curated selection of independent and foreign-language movies from around the world. Partnered with Rakuten TV, Filmstream will be available in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Poland, Norway, Denmark, and many other countries. Viewers will also be able to access the service through the Rakuten Smart TV app for Samsung and LG Smart TV devices.

Berkin Ecevit, senior director of Business Development and Sales at SPI International, commented, “We are very excited to partner with Rakuten TV, a key partner that shares our vision of making the discovery of quality content easier for the global audience through combining different business models.

Ecevit continued, “Developed with the consumer at the center like all of our products and content solutions, Filmstream’s ad-supported proposition will definitely enhance Rakuten TV’s offering and allow viewers to discover some of the best world cinema movies in one place with no additional commitment required.”

Jacinto Roca, Founder and CEO at Rakuten TV, added, “We are eager to contribute once again to the disruption of the entertainment industry with this major step on the growth and innovation on Rakuten TV, which aims to enrich our business model and content offer.”