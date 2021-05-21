Kanal D International’s Kerim Emrah Turna Steps Down

Kanal D International, the global business arm of Kanal D, announced that Kerim Emrah Turna will step down from his post of executive director.

Turna joined the company in 2007. In his 15-year tenure, Turna has led the global business arm’s operations, including distribution, international networks, and business development.

Kerim Emrah Turna commented, “I have spent amazing 15 years at Kanal D and always been proud to be a member of this huge family. It’s time for new challenges and sailing to new horizons. I have to underline that with this amazing team I am sure that KDI will keep its position as the leading Turkish media group in the global media landscape.”

Murat Saygi, CEO of Kanal D, remarked, “Kerim Emrah Turna has been with us for more than 15 years and his name is associated with KDI. With his management KDI team has widen its presence and the leadership in content distribution all around the world. And it’s time for him to sail for the new shores, he will be among our dearest colleagues in the media and broadcasting industry. We send Emrah with our heartfelt thanks.”