ZED To Distribute ‘Florence Nightingale’ Doc

ZED is set to distribute the event docudrama Florence Nightingale: Nursing Pioneer.

Produced by Tohubohu for ARTE France, the two-hour docudrama retraces the unprecedented journey of a woman who gave her life to serving others. Directed by Aurine Crémieu, the biopic looks back at everything from the revolutionary views Florence Nightingale developed about hygiene and sanitation during the Crimean War to the training school she founded. The film also includes archival material, testimonials, and reenactments.

Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj, head of Sales and Acquisitions at ZED, commented, “This film is particularly echoing current events. It’s a compelling way to highlight everyday heroes, and pay tribute to an iconic and inspirational woman.”