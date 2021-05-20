Up The Ladder: Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions expanded its marketing and engagement teams with new promotions and hires.

Suzanne Masri (pictured) has moved to VP of Marketing, Communications & Engagement. She joined the company in 2015, overseeing marketing, branding, publicity, and engagement efforts for Fred Rogers’ portfolio of children’s series and brands. In her tenure, she led the company’s rebrand and spearheaded the implementation of its new creative direction.

Brittany Smith has been upped to director of Community Engagement. Smith joined in 1994 and has overseen outreach and engagement efforts aimed at young learners.

The company also brought on Christina Gorski as associate director of Marketing. She will manage marketing, branding, and publicity efforts across the company’s catalog. She previously directed publicity campaigns for Fox and NBC Entertainment.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, commented, “We are so fortunate to have such talented professionals to help guide and support our growth at this exciting time as we launch two new series, Donkey Hodie and Alma’s Way. Suzanne and Brittany’s leadership has been vital in bringing our mission beyond broadcast. And I’m very pleased to welcome Christina, who has quickly become a valuable member of our marketing team.”