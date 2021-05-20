Star Media Starts Production On ‘Your Honor’

Star Media began principal photography for Your Honor, the Russian adaptation of the Israeli TV series Kvodo.

Your Honor follows a successful judge whose son kills a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run accident. The motorcyclist is actually the son of a local mafia kingpin, and the judge and his son find themselves at the center of a dangerous game.

The Russian adaptation will be available on more.tv and REN TV.

Vlad Riashyn, producer at Star Media, remarked, “The TV series Your Honor will explore the limits of personal transformation. The story puts each character to extreme tests. In doing so, it offers the viewers completely unpredictable plot twists, while showing that the characters’ inner worlds can undergo genuinely surprising changes.”