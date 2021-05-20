Glassriver Confirms Production On ‘Black Sands’

Channel 2 Iceland and Glassriver announced that the new drama Black Sands entered production.

Created by Ragnar Jónsson, Andri Ottarsson, Aldís Amah Hamilton and Baldvin Z, Black Sands follows Anita, a 30-something detective, who must take the only post available at her childhood village, where she must face her abusive mother for the first time in 10 years. When a dead tourist is found on the Black Beach, Anita’s investigation will take her on a dark journey into the past.

The eerie crime thriller is being made in association with All3Media International, who secured VRT Belgium and YLE Finland as pre-sale partners.

Thora Clausen, head of Programming and Acquisitions at Channel 2, commented, “We are very excited to launch Black Sands in Q4 2021 and believe this is a series that will be well received by our subscribers. We have always had strong belief in this project due to the quality of the scripts as well as the ambitious casting. Our cooperation with Glassriver on previous productions as well as Black Sands has always been successful and we are very confident that Black Sands will meet its promise.”

Stephen Driscoll, EVP, EMEA & European Co-Productions at All3Media International, added, “We are so excited to see the Glassriver team start production on this brilliant new thriller. Crime fans around the globe are in for a gripping investigation across this stunning landscape as our protagonists pursue a killer in their midst whose actions will devastate their community. We are very grateful to YLE and VRT for backing this project from its first pitch. We can’t wait to see Baldvin Z and his team realize their vision of a crime series that will enthrall audiences the world over.”