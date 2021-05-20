Dynamic TV Renews ‘The Sommerdahl Murders’ For S3

Dynamic Television confirmed that The Sommerdahl Murders has been renewed for a third season.

Co-produced by Dynamic Television, ZDF, ndF, Sequoia Global Alliance, and TV2, The Sommerdahl Murders revolves around the intriguing murder investigations that are solved by Dan Sommerdahl and his best friend Detective Superintendent Fleming Torp.

The new season will enter production this month and will premiere in early 2022. TV4 Sweden, TV2 Norway, and NPO Netherland have signed on as pre-buy partners.

Daniel March and Klaus Zimmermann, managing partners of Dynamic Television, stated, “We are very proud of just how strongly The Sommerdahl Murders is performing for all of our partners. This renewal of this hit show is a tribute to the passion, hard work and great storytelling from our talented group of filmmakers who have built a story engine that continues to run.”