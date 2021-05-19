Verdugo Entertainment Presents 4K ‘Mackintosh and T.J.’

Verdugo Entertainment launched the newly restored 4K version of Mackintosh and T.J. on Blu-ray and DVD.

Written by Paul Savage, the film stars the legendary “King of the Cowboys,” Roy Rogers, in his final film appearance. Rogers plays Mackintosh, a veteran ranch hand, who becomes a father figure to the young and homeless T.J. The film’s original score was done by Waylon Jennings, and the soundtrack includes songs by Jennings and country music icon Willie Nelson.

Distributed by Verdugo Entertainment, the 1975 classic is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube, and Google Play.