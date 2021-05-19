Up The Ladder: A+E Networks International

A+E Networks International promoted Helen Jurado to vice president of International Content Sales LATAM and U.S. Hispanic.

In her successful track record with the company, Jurado has expanded the company’s business throughout LATAM and USH markets. She recently secured an SVoD scripted deal with Globo Play in Brazil, as well as linear deals with Megavision, SBT Brazil, Univision, and DirecTV.

Jurado began her career at the company as senior director of International Content Sales for LATAM and USH in 2017. Prior to A+E, she served as vice president of Sales and Business Development at Cisneros Media Distribution.

Ellen Lovejoy, senior vice president and head of Sales Americas and Formats, stated, “Helen is a consummate sales executive whose vast knowledge and long-standing relationships throughout LATAM and USH have resulted in significant sales growth for A+E. We look forward to continuing to expand our business in these exciting changing markets under Helen’s leadership.”