Tondero Distribution To Represent ‘Más de Mi’ Worldwide

Tondero Distribution will soon release Más de Mi worldwide.

Más de Mi tells the inspiring journey of the independent musical artist Tony Succar. Born in Lima, Peru, Succar was nominated for four Latin Grammy awards, and he won Producer of the Year and Best Salsa Album.

Filmed over a two-year period, and produced and directed by Succar, the musical special also features performances and interviews Latin music artists. The film includes the participation of artists such as Jean Rodríguez, Isaac Delgado, Haila Mompie, and Cimafunk, among others.

In addition, Succar’s new album Live in Peru will be available May 21, 2021.