Multicom Releases ‘The Rest of Us’

Multicom Entertainment Group released Linda G. Mills’ The Rest of Us nationwide on May 6, 2021.

The Rest of Us portrays student resilience in the face of a mental health crisis on a college campus. Set in the fall of 2001, the film revolves around a diverse group of college students who spring into action when confronted by the reality of a suicide. Amy, an introverted engineering student, will inspire those around her with her resistance and resilience.

It will be available across iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, VUDU, FandangoNow, DISH, and Comcast OnDemand.

Dr. Linda G. Mills, artist, author, scholar, and executive director of NYU’s Center on Violence and Recovery, remarked, “Each person’s struggle is a call to action. The Rest of Us provides a compelling dose of inspiration and insight that can help transform our response to the mental health crisis in this country.”

Darrin Holender, president of Multicom Entertainment Group, commented, “At a time when mental health has never been more critical to every facet of our well-being, we felt it not only our honor but obligation to release The Rest of Us. Linda has peeled back a moving and essential look into the mental health condition of our next generation. We need to share this film with as many people as possible in hopes that it can help save lives.”