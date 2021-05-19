Mondo TV Continues To Launch ‘MeteoHeroes’ In New Territories

Mondo TV and Meteo Operations Italia continue to successfully expand the reach of their animated kids’ show MeteoHeroes.

Co-produced by Mondo TV and MOPI, the environmentally themed show launched in Greece on Smile TV in February and in the Baltics on TV3 in March. On April 10, the series became available across France, French overseas territories, and French-speaking Africa on Piwi+.

Meanwhile, Clan in Spain, MTVA/M2 in Hungary, and Minika in Turkey timed the series launch for Earth Day on April 22. In addition, several broadcasters in Latin America also partnered with Mondo TV to bring the series to the region on the same day.

The MeteoHeroes brand has two TV movie specials that will be released in the fall. The show’s second season, which is in production, will also start premiering in fall 2021.

Matteo Corradi, CEO of Mondo TV, stated, “We expected a good response to the international expansion of MeteoHeroes. However, the feedback on the performance of the MeteoHeroes launch in many countries this year has so far been outstanding! It’s a trend that we are certain will continue as new regions join the fast-growing list of broadcasters of this unique show.”