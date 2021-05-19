Calinos Entertainment Closes Deal in Spain For ‘Our Story’

Calinos Entertainment secured a deal for Our Story in Spain.

Produced by Medyapim for FOX in Turkey, Our Story portrays a young woman struggling to take care of her five younger siblings and deal with her alcoholic father at the same time. The family drama will soon broadcast on Mediaset.

Previously, Calinos and Mediaset signed deals for romantic comedies such as Cherry Season, No:309, and In Spite of Love.

Fırat Gülgen CEO of Calinos Entertainment, stated, “We are very happy to extend our partnership with Mediaset in Spain with our highly rated Turkish drama series Our Story. The series has been creating success stories all around the world and we strongly believe that Spanish viewers will be also hooked up with their captivating storyline.”