NAB Switches From a Republican to a Democratic CEO

Gordon Smith, a 69-year-old former Republican Senator from Oregon, is set to step down as CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), a major lobbying arm of the U.S. broadcasting industry in Washington, D.C. Smith has led the broadcasters’ group since 2009. VideoAge featured its first interview with Smith in its November/December 2012 edition (pictured above with VideoAge‘s Dom Serafini).

Smith will leave his role on December 31, 2021, and 10-year NAB veteran Curtis LeGeyt, the group’s 42-year-old COO, will step in to lead the Association effective January 1, 2022.

Smith, who in late 2020 suffered a stroke, but has since recovered, will retain an advisory role in NAB for three more years.

LeGeyt is a copyright lawyer and former Democratic staffer on Capitol Hill and worked on the 2008 Obama presidential campaign, which could boost his standing under a Joe Biden administration, and at a time when Democrats control both chambers of the U.S. Congress.