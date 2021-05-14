Up The Ladder: Endeavor Content

Endeavor Content announced several new hires and promotions across the company.

Jennifer Ebell was named the new SVP, EMEA Sales. Ebell will be responsible for leading the EMEA sales team, commissions, pre-sales, and cultivating co-productions in the region.

Fabio Etienne-Tinchant has been appointed executive director of Sales in CEE, MENA, France, and Turkey. In his new role, he will be charged with sales and pre-sales.

Liz Tang has been brought on as director of Content. She will be responsible for the company’s scripted and non-scripted premium content offering. She hired Hetal Limbachia, who will serve as content manager.

Tracey Davis will serve as associate director of Rights, building new systems and implementing more efficient workflows across the division.

Sunil Gupta joins as SVP Business & Legal Affairs, where he will lead business affairs across the television distribution business at Endeavor.

In addition, Chantal Faudone has been promoted to senior sales manager, Southern Europe and Israel, and Ann Schröder has been promoted to director, Sales, Nordics, Benelux, and Ireland.