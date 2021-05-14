Paramount+ Partners With Mercado Libre In Mexico

Paramount+ entered a partnership with Mercado Libre, the e-commerce platform in Mexico.

The new deal offers Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago users discount plans of up to 40 percent of Paramount+’s subscription fee.

Paramount+ showcases a variety of quality content, including movies and series such as Your Honor and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. The streaming platform also has content for children including Top Wing, PAW Patrol, all seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants, and much more.