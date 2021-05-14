Channel 5 Acquires ‘Room To Improve’ From RTÉ

RTÉ Programme Sales licensed five seasons of Room To Improve to Channel 5 in the U.K.

Channel 5 acquired seasons eight to 12, for a total of 32 hours of the hit home-design series. Produced by Coco Content, the series features architect Dermot Bannon as he sets out to create beautifully designed homes. RTÉ has greenlit the show for season 13, which is currently in production.

The series has also been recently picked up by The Home Channel in South Africa, Kontent for Russia and CEE, and AMC Networks for Spektrum Home in Hungary, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Edel Edwards, head of Programme Sales at RTÉ Programme Sales, commented, “Dermot Bannon is Ireland’s top TV architect and is fast becoming a global talent. We’ve had great success with Dermot’s previous series, Incredible Homes, in which he visits fabulous and unusual living spaces in the world’s coolest capitals. Now, this returning evergreen of a series will be available for the first time to audiences in the UK — and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

Linda Cullen, CEO of COCO Content, added, “We are thrilled to know that our very precious series Room To Improve will be aired on Channel 5 – our UK neighbors are sure to fall in love with Dermot as much as we all have ourselves.”